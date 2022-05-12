Two days after East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy Nick Tullier was laid to rest in his hometown of Denham Springs, the city's Kiwanis Club chapter presented their first-ever award bearing his name to Deputy Marshal Leesha Robert for going "beyond her call of duty."
In the months before he died, the Kiwanis Club created an award to honor Tullier, who was seriously injured July 17, 2016 after a lone gunman shot six law enforcement officers in East Baton Rouge Parish, killing three of them.
Titled the "Nick Tullier Service Above Self" award, the honor was to be given to a department, unit or individual in Livingston Parish law enforcement who puts the needs of others before themselves "without desiring praise, thought, or reward for their actions," according to the organization.
Tullier graduated from Denham Springs High in 1994 and worked as a patrol deputy for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for nearly 20 years.
Doctors initially feared Tullier wouldn't survive his injuries, which included multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach, head and shoulder. But he outlived his grim prognosis for another six years.
Hundreds of people followed his recovery process on social media, where family regularly posted photos and updates on his condition. Tullier died last week at age 46 and received a hero's burial.
For law enforcement, Tullier's story represents the sacrifices officers make in the line of duty, said Kiwanis Club past president Mike Juneau.
"Last week we lost one of our finest," he said. "It's always important to recognize those who serve, but it's equally important we not forget those who have fallen."
Denham Springs Marshal Joe Shumate, Jr. said Robert, who has been with his office since 2017 is a worthy example of putting herself above others. He pointed to her work mentoring troubled youth and volunteering with the Special Olympics, calling the deputy "the example of what law enforcement is all about."
"She has fed the homeless and has provided items needed out of her own pocket without hesitation," Shumate said. "She goes beyond her call of duty to help in any situation or event."
After she accepted her plaque Thursday, Robert promised Tullier's family she would "make them proud" and keep the deputy's memory alive through her continued community service.
"I can't even begin to put into words how honored I am," she said.
Denham Springs Deputy City Marshal Bo Vann also praised Robert for her unyielding dedication to helping others, which he explained is often at the expense of her own needs.
"She has not only been an outstanding deputy," he said, "but an example of what everyone should aspire to."
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard and Lt. Jennifer Duet also received nominations.
Juneau noted that last year was one of the deadliest on record for active-duty officers. According to the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum, 458 federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2021, a 55% increase from the 295 officers killed during the same period the previous year.
"Their service, their sacrifice, their loss must always be honored and their memory should never, never be forgotten," he said.