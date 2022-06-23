Baton Rouge police brass have placed on administrative leave an officer who sits on the board that oversees police discipline and who has been a prominent critic of Chief Murphy Paul.
Sgt. John Dauthier's attorney, Cliff Ivey, said BRPD leaders have not said why Dauthier was put on leave. Ivey said internal affairs officers informed Dauthier of the ruling at his home Monday afternoon.
Baton Rouge Police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola would only say Wednesday that the case is an “open administrative matter.”
Dauthier has emerged in recent years as one of Paul’s most vocal and persistent critics within Baton Rouge Police. Paul has clashed frequently with some rank-and-file officers, particularly those who are members of the police union.
At the heart of the dispute lies a battle over discipline and reforms Paul promised to make after the death of Alton Sterling at the hand of BRPD officers.
Multiple times last year, Paul became embroiled in contentious, hours-long arguments during discipline hearings at the Baton Rouge Municipal Civil Service Board, which reviews discipline handed down to police and firefighters. During those spats, the chief and his defenders have argued the tension is caused by a small but vocal number of officers taking issue with his discipline approach.
But his critics —including Dauthier — say the chief weaponizes the department’s internal discipline process to go after officers who disagree with him, accusations that Paul denies. The schism has occasionally led board hearings to stretch on for as long as 14 hours amid clashes between officers’ union-funded attorneys and Paul’s taxpayer-funded lawyers.
Made up of one Baton Rouge firefighter, one BRPD officer and appointees from LSU, Southern University and East Baton Rouge City-Parish government, the five-member Civil Service Board is designed to serve as an impartial review mechanism for police officers and firefighters who claim unfair discipline by their superiors.
Dauthier, a 20-plus year veteran of BRPD, has faced discipline under Paul’s administration on multiple occasions.
Paul said last year that Dauthier violated several BRPD policies, including use of force, when officers accidentally showed up at the wrong house while following up on a medical call. Dauthier was demoted from sergeant to corporal for the incident, something Ivey alleged was retaliation for Dauthier publicly criticizing the chief shortly before the altercation.
That was after Dauthier requested an independent probe into whether the chief and his administration violated both department policies and criminal law by allegedly mishandling internal investigations. Paul argued it was actually Dauthier who was retaliating — by requesting the civil service investigation amid questions about his own conduct on the force.
In his letters to the board outlining the request, Dauthier said he was working in the BRPD internal affairs division when Paul took office in 2018, but requested a transfer into street patrols shortly thereafter because he felt the administration had introduced a "blatantly partial doctrine for enforcing policies of the BRPD."
Dauthier won a seat on the civil service board in April after the previous BRPD representative, who had his own contentious history with internal discipline, quit in frustration over infighting dominating the board’s business.
The situation has not stabilized since Dauthier joined the panel in recent weeks.
Dauthier was the only member of the civil service board absent for a May meeting where the board voted without discussion to suspend the longtime clerk and records custodian, saying she was guilty of “insubordination and work performance issues.” An attorney for that employee has pointed out that the chair, Brandon Williams, and another board member sit on other public boards in East Baton Rouge City Parish — a violation of laws governing civil service boards.
Meanwhile, Williams, a construction company owner, is also facing calls to resign from the Baton Rouge Union of Police, which in a letter last week argued Williams’ history of arrests means he can't impartially adjudicate police discipline.