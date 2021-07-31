A family is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver responsible for a crash this past week that injured three people — including two LSU students — and destroyed two other cars in Baton Rouge.
The smash-up left 20-year-old LSU student Rachel Butz, 20, with several broken bones in her right arm that will require surgery in the coming week to repair. Her boyfriend, who was in the passenger seat, also sustained minor injuries after he was thrown head-first into the car’s windshield.
“I looked down and I was bleeding and the airbags were everywhere,” Butz said.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday along Silverside Drive, where Butz’s 2015 Volkswagen Passat collided with a black Chevy SUV whose driver tried to make a left turn onto Perkins Road.
After striking Butz, she said the SUV swerved, hitting and injuring the driver of a silver 2006 Honda Accord.
“I was going 40 (mph) down Perkins, the speed limit, and I slammed on my brakes and laid on my horn, but I couldn't stop in time,” said Butz, who noted that both she and her boyfriend wore seatbelts at the time of the crash. “As soon as I got out of the car, (the other driver) started driving away.”
She called her parents, who immediately made the hour-long drive from their home in Mandeville to Our Lady of the Lake hospital.
“She was hysterical and she’s like ‘there’s so much blood, I think my arm is broken,’” said Butz’ mother, Monica. “We just jumped in the car and drove straight there to meet her in the emergency room.”
Butz, who said she didn’t get a good look at the SUV driver, was interviewed by BRPD and crash investigators. Since then, she said it’s been radio silence.
With no known leads, the family is now turning to businesses and homeowners in the area, asking if they can share any surveillance footage that might help identify the driver who fled,
“There was an office building right there, and it looked like there were a lot of residences, so because he was turning left onto that street, it’s possible that was his destination,” Butz said.
Still in pain from her injuries, Butz, an aspiring doctor, said the biggest blow was learning from her physician that she will not be well enough to sit through the entrance exam for medical school she planned to take next Saturday.
“That was one of the first questions we asked the orthopedist. It’s seven and a half hours and a pretty grueling test, and he said that no, she wouldn’t be able to do that,” Monica Butz said.
She added that her daughter will not be able to reschedule the test in time to take it before her application deadline.
“She’s in a lot of pain and obviously she’s nervous and scared about the surgery because the orthopedist is going to have to put in a plate and several screws to hold everything together,” she said. “But she’s pretty upset about not taking the test.”
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000.