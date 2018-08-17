Authorities arrested at least 10 people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between 12:01 a.m. Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jessica Ashford, 33, 3506 Washington Ave., Baton Rogue, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, insurance required and driver's license not on person.
- Jason Dangerfield, 37, 224 S. Bracewell Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, driving left of center and failure to signal/improper turn.
- Nathan Ducote, 25, 27715 Lakeview Drive, Walker, first-offense DWI, equipment violation and seat belt violation.
- Andrew Hankel, 29, 2135 Kleinert Ave., Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, failure to yield at stop sign/yield sign, failure to signal improper turn, reckless operation, operating a vehicle while under suspension from prior offense, refuse chemical test.
- Dylan Lemoine, 21, 17001 Benton's Ferry Ave., Greenwell Springs, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper lane usage, possession of marijuana and public bribery.
- James Mackenzie, 25, 12424 S. Palmer Lane, Port Allen, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and driving left of center.
- Dana Morgan, 49, 3618 Branden Patrick, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, improper lane usage and operating a vehicle while under suspension from a prior offense.
- Jeremy Pitts, 28, 4055 N. 38th St., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, speeding in a school zone and reckless operation.
- Travis Taylor, 41, 10707 Industry Place Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to yield at private drive and improper lane usage.
- Gomez Vasquez, 21, 1440 Florida Blvd., first-offense DWI, speeding and driver's license required.