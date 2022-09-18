When violent crime strikes, there are multiple organizations in East Baton Rouge Parish that help provide shelter, money for living expenses and other resources for victims and their families.
But in a city where homicides rose by a staggering 85% and nonfatal shootings by 82% between 2019 and 2021, officials and community groups say the increase has put an unprecedented strain on the parish’s already-strapped victim services network, leaving some families to get lost in the confusion and turmoil that often follows in the wake of violence.
That's what happened for Tyquinca Devold, who was sitting with her four children in the living room of her mother's Madison Avenue home last month when a hail of bullets fired from the street burst through the wall. Devold’s 3-year-old daughter, Za’nariah, was shot in the head and rushed to the emergency room to undergo surgery to remove pieces of the bullet from her brain. Though she survived, Devold and her other children spent a week in and out of the hospital as the girl recovered.
Devold, who is wheelchair-bound, said her children begged her not to return to the house, but with no disability benefits and no job-related income, the 29-year-old felt she had no choice but to go back to the neighborhood where the attack took place.
Days after the family returned, shots once again rang out just outside their home, this time killing 24-year-old neighbor Kevonta Veals and injuring Devold’s sister as she dove in front of Za’nariah to protect her from the spray of bullets.
Later that evening, Devold’s 6-year-old son was hospitalized after suffering an asthma attack; Devold believes it was induced by anxiety.
Dana Winbush, a member of Baton Rouge's Street Teams Unit, said her group exhausted all their options trying to find organizations and public resources that could help the family.
“Everywhere was out of money,” Winbush said. “Nobody picks up the phone. Voicemail is full.”
Finding help
The East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office plays a central role in connecting families to various programs that can help them. When a violent crime takes place, detectives with the sheriff's office or Baton Rouge Police speak with victims and witnesses, writing reports that are then sent to the DA's office.
In instances where there are living victims in need of assistance, Kristen Raby, Director of the DA’s Victim Assistance Bureau, said her department attempts to reach out to the family within 48 hours of receiving a synopsis of the crime from law enforcement.
Sometimes though, contact information isn't available or gets left off the form.
“The quicker we’re able to contact the families, the quicker we can begin services,” Raby said. “But if we don’t have all the information, it makes it harder.”
In some cases, the office can't reach the people they're trying to help, even when contact information is provided.
The district attorney's office did not connect with Devold after the first shooting. Because Za'nariah is a juvenile, her information was only available to juvenile court employees, Raby said. Assistant District Attorney Aishala Burgess said the court had a number on file for Devold but had been unable to reach her; Devold says she never received a call.
The department did have the family’s Madison Avenue address listed, but Raby said her agency is selective about performing at-home visits due to their potential to further endanger victims. Had they known about the family’s situation, she said they would have immediately started the process of relocating Devold and her children.
“This (case) was definitely a miscommunication, a flag, and will probably be one we learn from because it’s not acceptable,” Raby said.
Raby's office did make contact with Devold after the second shooting, placing her and several other family members in a hotel for more than a week while they searched for a new home in a safer area. Raby’s team then put them in touch with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office's Crime Victims Assistance unit, which offers a number of resources financed through Louisiana’s Crime Victims Reparations Board.
Three days after receiving the case, that office secured $4,000 to go towards relocating the family, said the unit’s Victims Services Coordinator, Jane B. Wood.
'It's so frustrating'
Raby said it's rare that the parish simply misses a victim, as initially happened in Devold's case. But she acknowledged that the rise in shootings and domestic violence is taxing her office severely.
She estimates that some of her 11 employees are currently responsible for up to 700 cases. At that workload, she fears it's becoming more likely that some victims slip through the cracks.
At times, the agency is so strapped for resources that “we’re basically begging other agencies to help a person,” she said. “A lot of places are just not funded enough to hire more people.”
Raby's office receives funding through federal grants and some state money. However, she said grants from the federal Victims of Crime Act are set to shrink by about 40% over the next two years, putting even more strain on her team.
As the need for victim aid continues to grow, Raby worries about what’s in store.
“It’s so frustrating because we want to make sure they’re taken care of,” she said. “We want to make sure we’ve done the best we can to help them through the situation they’re going through.”
Winbush, with Baton Rouge Street Teams, says many of the people she works with have been denied much-needed assistance due to a lack of funding or because of disqualifying factors. She recalled one woman with disabilities who was forced to leave her house for her own safety after she saw her son – her primary caretaker – shot to death in her driveway.
After finding a new rental home within Baton Rouge, Winbush said the woman was denied financial assistance for the move because the house was considered too close to where the crime took place.
Nearly a year later, she said the woman has yet to find somewhere to live.
“She just lost her son. She was not going to move out of Baton Rouge,” Winbush said. “This is her whole life.”
Devold said that, while she’s grateful for the help her family received, their struggle is far from over.
After surviving two shootings in the span of three weeks, she said she’s seen a marked change in her children. The older ones have yet to return to school in-person, opting instead to continue their education online.
Torn at the thought of leaving her mother and sister, Devold is now considering moving to Texas to give her children a fresh start.
“My baby, she still cries. My brothers are still complaining,” she said. “Everybody’s got a lot of anger.”