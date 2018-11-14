Video footage of a Brusly police officer wrestling with a 14-year-old Brusly Middle School student in October has leaked in the midst of a Louisiana State Police investigation into allegations of excessive force, according to a WAFB report.
The footage shows the officer, identified as Anthony "Kip" Dupre, wrestling with the student and slamming him to the ground twice with school staff members watching after the officer said the student reached for his gun.
The student was in the office trying to make a phone call to be picked up after getting into an argument with the school's vice principal, the report says.
Though the school surveillance camera appears to be mounted near the ceiling, a full view of the scuffle is blocked by the school office's front desk. The officer and student appear to be on the ground below the front desk for much of the struggle.
In one, roughly 30-second period, however, the officer can be seen rapidly moving his right shoulder and arm up and down apparently toward the youth, as if punching him, while the much larger officer had the teen pinned to the ground.
Seconds after that, the officer can be seen passing a gun back behind himself with his right hand to a watching school employee, who put the gun behind the front desk and away from the fray.
The officer then spoke on his police radio just seconds before getting the teen in a headlock, lifting him upside down so his legs and feet were pointing up in the air and whipping the teen's body back around to the ground.
WAFB's report says the student later admitted to reaching for the officer's gun, according to sources. He also said he had fought with other officers on at least two other occasions.
Dupre and a second officer, Dan Cipriano, eventually get the student in handcuffs and escort him out of the office.
Brusly Police Chief Jonathan Lafeaux says both officers were with the department for about three years before both resigned in the wake of the excessive force allegations. The Louisiana State Police is in the final stages of an investigation into the matter.
