One person was killed and another injured in a fiery crash Monday night at the intersection of Perkins Road and Siegen Lane, EMS spokesman Nick McDonner said.
A car has been engulfed in flames following an accident at the intersection in Baton Rouge, according to McDonner. Another person involved in the accident was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
McDonner said EMS received a call about a car accident at 9:44 p.m. Monday night.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.