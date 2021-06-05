Nine months after a Hammond man’s mysterious disappearance, police are trying to find someone accused of impeding the investigation into his whereabouts.

Christie “BeBe” McKnight, 30, is wanted by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant for obstruction of justice in the ongoing search for 22-year-old Jonathan Tucker, who was last seen leaving his home on Sept. 7.

Police suspect foul play.

McKnight has been entered into a national database as a wanted person. Police believe she fled to Texas — possibly to somewhere in or around Houston or Katy.

TPSO urges anyone who knows where to find McKnight to call Det. Dale Athmann at (985) 902-2032.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245.