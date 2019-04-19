A Mississippi teenager was killed early Friday morning in a crash in West Feliciana Parish, authorities said.
Makenna Tunstall, 18, was driving northbound around 1:30 a.m. on Highway 61 when her Saturn ran off the road for unknown reasons, Louisiana State Police Trooper Taylor Scrantz said in a news release. Her car entered the median and returned to the northbound lanes before colliding with a tree bordering the highway.
Tunstall, who was not wearing seat belts, was pronounced dead at the scene by the West Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office. Officials do not know at this time if impairment was a factor in the crash, Scrantz said.
He said the crash is still under investigation.