Two men from Baton Rouge men died in an apartment fire in Portland on the Fourth of July, local news reports said.
Seth Robert Thompson and Robert William Gremillion, both 31, were roommates on the top floor of the Heidi Manor apartments in Portland, according to The Oregonian.
Both men lived in Baton Rouge until 2016 when they moved to Colorado, then Oregon, according to Gremillion’s father.
Thompson jumped from the porch when flames began to climb, witnesses told the news outlet. Gremillion was unable to escape.
The fire is under investigation by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Fire and Explosives.