Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Delane Lodrigue, 37, 43303 Elmo Cannon Road, Gonzales, fifth-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension for prior offense, hit and run, careless operation, insurance required, license plate required and insurance required.
- Sandra Stewart, 42, 542 Gisele St., New Roads, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, headlights required, driver's license suspended or revoked, reckless operation, fugitive from justice, aggravated assault and theft.