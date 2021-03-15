Police said Monday they had arrested a third person in the January death of a Baton Rouge man who was shot while driving on North 23rd Street.
Caleb Jackson, 22, of the 2000 block of Bahm Street, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon.
The arrest was made with the help of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, police said.
Two other men, both of Baton Rouge, were arrested last week in the homicide: Dillan Moore, 18, of the 5300 block of Sherwood Street, and Isreal Jones, 20, of the 600 block of Monet Drive.
The two were each booked on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
The victim of the shooting, Aurtrell Bivens, 26, was driving north in his vehicle on North 23rd Street at about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, when he was shot, police said. He was transported to the hospital and died of his injuries on Jan. 19.
A juvenile passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.