A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed another man in an apartment complex with three children present, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Toulon Drive on Saturday, Nov. 20 around 9 p.m., according to documents from EBRSO. Upon arrival, they found a man dead in a bedroom with guns inside the home. They escorted three children out of the same bedroom.
One of the children told investigators the victim was standing in the doorway of 46-year-old Erron Joseph's apartment when he took out a gun and pointed it at Joseph. Joseph immediately took out his own gun and the two exchanged gunfire.
The victim ran to his own apartment while Jospeh grabbed a rifle from his car and entered the victim's apartment, the documents say. The victim asked Joseph not to shoot because children were present; that was followed by several gunshots.
Joseph told investigators the victim shot at while he was inside the apartment. But detectives said his story appeared to be inconsistent with evidence.
Physical evidence suggested that, after the altercation outside of the apartment, Joseph armed himself and entered the victim's apartment without permission. Once inside, he fired eight bullets at the victim.
Evidence obtained from inside the apartment showed numerous rifle casings, but there was no evidence that the victim fired a gun inside the apartment.
Joseph has been booked and charged on one count of first degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder.