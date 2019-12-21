Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Marvin Lee, 27, 34 Higginbotham Road, Greensburg, first-offense DWI, distribution of Schedule 1 drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, failure to maintain control and improper lane usage.
- Marlon McCoy, 39, 6586 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.