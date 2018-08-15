A person riding a bus was reportedly shot near Cortana Mall on Wednesday afternoon, Baton Rouge police and CATS officials said.
CATS spokeswoman Amie McNaylor said a bus customer suffered non-life threatening injuries after being grazed by a bullet on Oak Villa Boulevard. It was not immediately clear if the victim was still on the bus when the shooting happened.
Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said. the incident happened around 5 p.m. in the 2600 block of Oak Villa Boulevard, which is near the intersection with South Choctaw Drive.
At least one bullet hole could be seen in the windshield of a route 55 bus that was stopped at the scene.
Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said they transported one person from the scene to a hospital.
McNaylor said the CATS operations manager will work with the police department and then write an internal report with more information.
More information to come.