Two Baton Rouge men were arrested after narcotics officers seized 26 pounds of marijuana while investigating a suspicious package.
Patrick Moore, 33, and Toni Bell, 39, both of 6140 Calion Drive, were booked Thursday on counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, and possession of a stolen firearm, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said in a news release.
Officers found the marijuana, 24 dosages of pills and an undisclosed amount of money during the bust, the release says.
Both were also booked on counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV drugs. Moore was booked on a count of felon in possession of a weapon, according to booking records.