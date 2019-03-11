A body found floating in the Amite River has been identified as a teenager who was reported missing last month, and the death is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Monday.

East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis said authorities are treating the case as a homicide but declined to elaborate on the circumstances of the death.

He identified the victim as Timmy Daniels, 18.

Baton Rouge police said in late February that Daniels had last been seen Feb. 10 in the Scotlandville area. Police also said foul play could not be ruled out.

The body was discovered in a geographic no man's land between East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana.

Travis said the circumstances of the death remain unconfirmed. He declined to say whether it appeared Daniels died from gunshot wounds or other causes.

Several law enforcement agencies have been working together on the case, including the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and Baton Rouge police.