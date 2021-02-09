A Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy was arrested Monday and fired after he was charged with felony second-degree battery, a department spokesperson said Tuesday.
Detectives with the department were alerted to a battery involving off duty deputy Daniel Beadle, 37, at a residence in Denham Springs, according to the spokesperson.
A warrant for Beadle's arrest was signed by a judge Sunday, and he turned himself in at the Livingston Parish Courthouse Monday evening, according to court records.
Beadle was held in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a $10,000 bond and has since bonded out of jail, according to the spokesperson.
The department is investigating the incident, Sheriff Jason Ard said.