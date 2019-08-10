A man working for a tree service company is dead after a tree fell on him Saturday morning, EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said.
Emergency personnel responded to a reported tree down in the 8000 block of Governor Pleasant Drive around 10 a.m.
Paramedics at the scene learned a man working for a tree service company was killed when the tree he was working on fell on him. Attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful, Chustz said.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner was contacted. No further details were available Saturday morning.
