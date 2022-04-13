Domestic violence in Louisiana worsened considerably in the two years since the coronavirus pandemic began, deepening a crisis that plagued the state long before COVID-19 arrived.
Rising domestic homicides, a pronounced spike in hotline calls from people seeking help and an increase in the severity of injuries reported by service providers illustrate the dire toll of the violence, according to data gathered by survivor advocacy groups.
“We’re certainly seeing a deadly surge in our state," said Mariah Wineski, executive director of the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
Wineski spoke at a meeting of the Baton Rouge Rotary Club on Wednesday and broke down the coronavirus pandemic's impact on domestic violence in the state.
Even as conditions appeared to have worsened during the pandemic, she cautioned her audience that COVID-19 did not cause the abuse, but rather "created an atmosphere where domestic violence can thrive."
The stretches of isolation, disruption of social services — such as court proceedings and formal education — and confusion around where to get help allowed abuse to flourish unchecked behind closed doors, she noted.
“The pandemic has had a profound impact on domestic violence victims and on our ability as service providers to provide services to those victims effectively,” Wineski said.
The vast scale of the crisis has been compounded by survivor resources stretched thin across the state and buckling under the weight of new cases, as noted in a legislative audit released last year. In that report, the auditor found inconsistent protections for victims and an inadequate number of shelters to house those fleeing abuse, as well as gaps in education and training that could help prevent the violence.
“Louisiana has had issues with domestic violence and domestic violence response for years — for decades — long before COVID-19," Wineski said. "And it will continue unless we make significant changes to our systemic responses."
Louisiana ranks fifth in the nation for women killed by men, according to the most recently available data from the Violence Policy Center analyzing 2019 deaths — though that number is an improvement from previous years where the state ranked in the top three.
Preliminary data gathered from media reports show there were at least 61 homicides related to domestic violence in 2021, according to Wineski.
Although 55 of those deaths were adults, six children also fell victim to family violence.
Advocacy organizations like the Baton Rouge-based IRIS Domestic Violence Center, known for working with women over the decades, also have created a safe haven for children escaping abuse.
They provide a safe house for victims, and if that shelter is full, they find other housing options for people in need of help. The organization currently has 44 children in a shelter program, according to Keysha Robinson, IRIS interim executive director.
The trends Wineski pointed out also hold true for IRIS. Since March 2020, Robinson said the center has seen an uptick in hotline calls, leading them to train staff in trauma-informed care as they field difficult conversations.
While domestic violence ultimately comes down to the choices of an abuser, Wineski noted root causes of the violence that influence people's decisions. Those risk factors include gender inequality, economic instability and lack of community engagement and must be addressed before change can occur, she said.
Wineski explained that those "big picture" issues may seem daunting, so often nothing is done. Instead, funds are diverted to smaller initiatives, like training law enforcement on better intervention strategies.
"But we’re not fixing the upstream problems that are contributing to our rates of domestic violence in Louisiana,” she said. "We’ve got to realize it’s all connected. Domestic violence does not occur in a vacuum."
Those experiencing domestic abuse can contact the statewide Louisiana Domestic Violence Hotline at (888) 411-1333 or The National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.