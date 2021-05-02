Baton Rouge police arrested a suspect Saturday in the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Derrick Cavazos earlier that morning, the department said in a news release.

Investigators believe Terrius Brown, 28, intruded into a home on Ashby Avenue, and he and Cavazos exchanged gunfire; Cavazos was killed and Brown was wounded.

Baton Rouge man shot to death early Saturday on Ashby Avenue, BRPD says A Baton Rouge man was shot and killed early Saturday morning on Ashby Avenue, police said in a press release.

Brown later went to the hospital for his injuries, BRPD said. He will be booked in the parish jail on counts of first degree murder, aggravated burglary and illegal use of a weapon once he is discharged from the hospital.

Cavazos was an alumnus of the Southern University Law Center. The center posted condolences to his family on Facebook.

The shooting took place around 3:45 a.m.