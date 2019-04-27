Authorities arrested at least nine people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Lemark Cloud, 30, 3944 N. 38th St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper turns, and improper window tint.
- Wayland Hoyt, 48, 6715 Andrews Lane, Clinton, third-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, and driver's license expired.
- Sydney Johnson, 21, 11115 Ducrest St., Oscar, first-offense DWI,speeding and driver's license not on person.
- Philip Mizell, 21, 19263 Hickman Road, Franklinton, first-offense DWI and headlights required.
- Christopher Phillips, 40, 4725 Orchid St., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, careless operation, registration required in vehicle, and operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
- Christina Planche, 36, 24715 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, second-offense DWI, speeding, reckless operation, careless driving, improper lane usage, failure to signal/improper turn and following too close.
- Myles Rocquail, 28, 57910 Center St., Plaquemine, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, failure to signal and improper turn.
- Jennifer Scott, 43, 3146 Wyandotte St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, and failure to yield.
- Brian Williams, 39, 8426 Bayou Fountain Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, insurance required, license plate required, and reckless operation.