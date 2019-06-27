A summer basketball camp in Baton Rouge turned ugly Thursday afternoon when a 14-year-old punched an 8-year-old, leading to the arrest of the older boy, Baton Rouge Police reported.
Baton Rouge Police were called at 2:52 p.m. to Melrose Elementary, 1348 Valcour Drive. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a spokesman for Baton Rouge Police, said he's unsure the counts the older camper, a juvenile, is facing or the extent of the younger boy's injuries.
EMS was dispatched to the school, but did not end up transporting anyone, EMS spokesman Mike Chutz said.
The basketball camp is not connected with Melrose Elementary or the school system, said Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, adding she’s unsure who organized the camp.