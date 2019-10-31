A 69-year-old woman driving home from a doctor’s appointment is in critical condition after crashing into a music school building in Zachary.
The woman was driving down Church Street around 11:15 a.m. Thursday when her vehicle went off the roadway, said Zachary Police Chief David McDavid.
Her vehicle struck a concrete pole, glanced off the pole, clipped a house and then ran into the Music Tree Preparatory School building.
She is in stable but critical condition, McDavid said. There are no other injuries reported.