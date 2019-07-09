Authorities have identified the victim in a fatal shooting Monday night after a fight started outside a New Roads quick mart.
Sir James Davis, 18, of Morganza, was killed in the shooting.
WAFB reported investigators obtained video of the shooting and identified a suspect.
Jaquan Battley, 20, of New Roads, has been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder, illegal carrying of a weapon and illegal use of a weapon.
Emergency personnel responded to a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Monday evening at the intersection of Parent and New Roads streets, Acadian Ambulance spokesman Justin Cox said.
No additional information is available at this time.