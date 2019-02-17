Baton Rouge Police Department detectives are working to determine a cause and manner of death after a body was found on Spanish Town Road Sunday morning.
BRPD spokesman Lt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said a passerby found the body at 9:18 a.m. in the 1100 block of Spanish Town Road and called police.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene, but investigators have not yet determined whether foul play was involved. McKneely said the homicide team's response is standard in cases where a cause of death is unknown.
McKneely said Sunday afternoon that BRPD has not yet identified the deceased, but the investigation is ongoing.