The former tenant of a trailer was arrested for lighting that trailer on fire after he was evicted, officials with the St. George Fire Protection District said.
Both SGFD and the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a trailer fire at 10615 Airline Highway on Jan. 31 around 2 p.m., according to spokesperson Eldon Ledoux.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found one side of a trailer on Lot 33 on fire and the trailer's landlord using a portable fire extinguisher to attempt to put it out, Ledoux said. After firefighters completely extinguished the fire, they found damage limited to the underside and exterior of the trailer.
Three people were in the trailer when the fire broke out but were able to escape uninjured.
Investigators determined the cause of the fire was arson and identified a suspect named Manuel De Jesus Aguilar. Aguilar, 59, was a former tenant of the trailer and had been recently evicted, Ledoux said.
He was arrested Sunday evening and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for aggravated arson.