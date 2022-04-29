A federal judge sentenced a Greensburg woman to 33 months in prison and ordered nearly a quarter-million dollars in restitution Friday for stealing from federal food programs and the pandemic relief package, the U.S. Attorney's office said.
Neiyondra Rogers, 38, defrauded the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Child and Adult Care Food Program, the Small Business Administration and the Louisiana Workforce Commission, U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. said.
U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson said Rogers owes the USDA more than $179,000, the SBA nearly $21,000 and the Workforce Commission nearly $17,000.
“This defendant committed fraud in government programs intended for underprivileged children and those adversely affected by COVID-19," Gathe said.
According to prosecutors, since January 2016 Rogers was supposed to provide nutritious meals to children in her care and then her sponsor, the Feliciana Day Care Home Agency, would reimburse her. In fact, the government said, she provided no meals but yet submitted vouchers for payment.
Subsequently, she signed up others to take part in the scheme and at times took checks intended for them and, at times, cashed them without their knowledge, prosecutors said.
More recently, Gathe said, Rogers filed fraudulent claims related to pandemic assistance, including the paycheck protection program.
"Rogers falsely represented that she was the owner of a sole proprietorship engaged in (a) catering business when in fact, no such business existed," the U.S. Attorney's office said.