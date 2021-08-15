A driver was killed in a crash in Tangipahoa Parish Saturday evening, Louisiana State Police said.
Troopers began investigating the crash shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release sent Sunday morning.
The driver was traveling eastbound on LA 40 near the intersection with LA 445 when the 2012 Nissan Armada went off the road for an unknown reason and hit a tree, investigators found.
The driver, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unclear if the driver was wearing a seatbelt.
A toxicology sample was obtained.