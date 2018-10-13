Two adults were hospitalized after a mail truck and an SUV were involved in a head-on collision Saturday in Central, according to the Central Fire Department.
The front of the mail truck was smashed in from the impact of the crash, which happened at Greenwell Springs Road and Old Wax Road, and appeared to have run off the side of the road.
Two children were inside the SUV, but were properly restrained and not injured, according to a Central Fire Department post on social media.. It's unclear what time the crash happened.