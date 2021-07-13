A 47-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested after he fled the scene when he struck and killed a pedestrian with his car last week, police said.
The crash took place July 8 just before 2 a.m. on Joor Road at the intersection of Mickens Road in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to Trooper Taylor Scrantz, state police spokesperson. David Copening, 41, of Baton Rouge, died after he was struck by an unknown vehicle while walking along the road.
After an investigation, state police arrested Shawn Andre on Monday, saying he was the driver of the vehicle, Scrantz said.
He was arrested after troopers obtained a warrant in Ascension Parish for violating three counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of battery of a dating partner, one count of filing false public records, one count of telephone communications; improper language; and harassment.
Troopers took Andre into custody and booked him into the Ascension Parish Jail on Monday. Another arrest warrant was obtained in East Baton Rouge on Tuesday for one count of hit and run and one count of obstruction of justice.
When he is released from the Ascension Parish Jail, Andre will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on those counts.