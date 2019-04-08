The Louisiana Tax Commission has recovered more than $15,000 in what its chairman says were unearned wages paid to its former administrator.

The figure is in a letter commission chairman Lawrence Chehardy wrote to state auditors in response to findings that former administrator Charles Abels III collected more than $17,600 in wages and expenses to which he wasn't entitled. The findings and response were released Monday by Louisiana's Legislative Auditor.

Some of the photos in the report show Abels at Santa Maria golf course on July 31, 2018, at a clothing store in Baton Rouge on Aug. 1, 2018 and at a bar on Aug. 2, 2018.

In the photos Abels is seen using his state vehicle, a Chevrolet Camaro, during working hours.

Agents from Louisiana State Police conducted surveillance on Abels from July 30-Aug. 3, when the audit said he was supposed to be working from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

LSP arrested Abels in January in connection with malfeasance allegations. However, Baton Rouge's district attorney hasn't said whether formal charges will be filed. Abels' attorney, Mary Olive Pierson, declines comment on audit specifics but notes that Abels was a salaried employee. She says he was on call around the clock.

The commission oversees local assessors and handles taxpayer appeals.