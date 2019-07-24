Bail has been set at half a million dollars for the 18-year-old accused of intentionally causing the fiery crash on Siegen Lane that left another driver dead Monday night.

Stephanie Payne, 51, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Siegen Lane and Perkins Road.

Jack Jordan, 18, was arrested on second-degree murder after he told police God instructed him to kill himself, prompting him to drive into the other vehicle at a speed of at least 90 mph, according to his arrest warrant. The posted speed limit on Siegen Lane is 45 mph.

Jordan's bail was set at $502,000, according to online jail records. Jordan remained held in Parish Prison as of Wednesday evening.

State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, but toxicology samples were taken from Jordan.

Scrantz said investigators were unaware, as of Tuesday, of any mental health history or diagnoses involving Jordan.

