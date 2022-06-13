The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Monday it had recovered the body of a boater who had been missing on the Mississippi River since last week.
Howard Brown, 54, was reported missing around the 232-mile marker near Baton Rouge last Wednesday evening, after his boat sank. Wildlife officials Brown's body was recovered in Iberville Parish on Saturday.
It wasn't known why his boat sank. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it is still investigating.
The U.S. Coast Guard had helped search for Brown but pulled back about 24 hours after he was reported overboard without a life jacket. Coast Guard crews covered more than 115 miles along the river before suspending their efforts.
Wildlife officials and others maintained the search into the weekend.