A Baton Rouge man is facing attempted murder charges after he stabbed another man several times during an argument that ensued after he accused the victim of "looking at" him, booking records say.
According to an arrest affidavit, Baton Rouge police responded to a call on Jan. 25 about a stabbing at a home on Breckenridge Ave.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from several stab wounds and transported him to a hospital.
Detectives took over the investigation and spoke with a witness, who told them that the victim had gotten into a verbal argument with Thomas Lavonacheck, 35.
After the argument ended, the witness said the victim turned to walk away, which is when Lavonacheck grabbed a knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim multiple times, causing him to fall to the ground. Lavonacheck then got on top of the victim and continued stabbing him before fleeing the scene, the witness said.
In total, the victim suffered at least eight stab wounds to the neck, back of his head, upper left chest, left back shoulder, left arm and right hand, according to the affidavit.
The victim, who police say was not armed, later told detectives from his hospital bed that he and Lavonacheck got into an argument because he had been looking at him.
The victim identified Lavonacheck during a photo lineup. He was arrested on one count of attempted second-degree murder and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison.