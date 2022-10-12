A Donaldsonville man shot and killed another person on Monday night, mistakenly believing he was an intruder into a home, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said.
Perry Smith Jr., 33, actually knew the man, Trevon Henderson, 21, who entered the home on Lessard Street, deputies said in a statement.
Henderson was shot once.
Sheriff's deputies did not share more details about the shooting, which happened sometime before 8:45 p.m. Monday.
But Donovan Jackson, sheriff's spokesman, said the shooting was a "really unfortunate case of mistaken identity."
Smith remained at the scene of the shooting Monday until deputies arrived, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement.
Smith was detained and initially arrested Monday night on counts of obstruction of justice/aggravated assault, simple criminal damage to property, and interfering with a law enforcement investigation, online jail records say.
On Tuesday night, deputies also booked him on counts of negligent homicide and illegal use of weapons, jail records say.
He wasn't required to post bail but was released on his own recognizance.