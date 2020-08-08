A 69-year-old woman was killed in a traffic crash in St. Helena Parish, state police reported.
The incident took place around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to state police spokesman Trooper Jeremy Price. Joann Daily, of Greensburg, was driving westbound in the eastbound lane of LA 38 west in a 2020 Nissan Versa when a 2019 Buick Envision crested a hill on the same road and struck her car head-on.
Daily, who was unrestrained, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Helena Parish Coroner's office.
Price said impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash and a blood sample was taken from both drivers for analysis.