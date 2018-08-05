Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison on Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Miracle Ross, 25, 1821 North St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and driver's license not in possession.
- Mariah Washington, 20, 1129 Marc Antony Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, red light violation and reckless operation.
- Damon Coleman, 25, 10390 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, and speeding.
- Leonard Harrel, 38, 1253 Llanfair Road, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, possession or distribution of manufactured Schedule I drugs, and possession or distribution of manufactured Schedule II drugs.
- Katherine Linck, 27, 10225 Knox Hill Court, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and speeding.
- Elvin Orellana, 25, 8271 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and driver's license not in possession.
- Juan Sales, 41, 1446 Gwen Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driving left of center and reckless operation.