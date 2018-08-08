Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Suzanne Jerezano, 39, 1447 Ross Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, headlights required, headlamps required at night and inclement weather, failure to maintain control, improper lane usage, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle and possession of marijuana.
- Michael Stuart, 33, 31553 Cane Market Road, Walker, third-offense DWI, resisting an officer and driver's license suspended or revoked.