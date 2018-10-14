A new crime fighting initiative in Baton Rouge is positioning itself to address gun violence from the ground up, hoping to change the culture one person at a time.

Organizers hosted a forum Sunday evening at the River Center in downtown Baton Rouge that presented a pep rally atmosphere with a serious underlying message: to give people in poor neighborhoods an alternative to violence.

The public discussion was called Course Con: Interrupting the Culture of Violence and included local leaders and members of the organization Urban Specialists, which advocates for nonviolence in urban communities and plans to open a Baton Rouge office. Several hundred people attended the discussion.

"There's this idea that violence has become a language of people who are impoverished," said the group's founder, Omar Jahwar. "And how do you bring love back when there seems to be this chorus of hatred that spreads like wildfire?"

Jahwar posed the question to Martin Luther King III, the oldest son of Martin Luther King Jr. who responded with a plea for boosting educational and economic opportunities within impoverished neighborhoods, strengthening families and teaching children nonviolence from a young age — as his father taught him.

"Killing is wrong, unacceptable and immoral. We are better than that … but when we get ready to resolve an issue, we resort to the lowest animal level," King said. "Dad used to say that the true measure of a human being is not where one stands in times of comfort and convenience but where one stands in times of challenge and controversy. That's where we are today. … Now is the time — not tomorrow and not next week — now is the time for transforming our communities."

King spoke at the event, which also billed itself as the public unveiling of the hearse that carried Martin Luther King Jr.'s body. Todd Graves, founder and CEO of Raising Cane's, recently purchased the hearse and had it refurbished with plans to display it at museums in Louisiana and across the country.

Jahwar said he hopes the relic will serve as "a conversation piece for young people who may not understand the significance" of King's work.

Urban Specialists was founded in Dallas several years ago and has been collaborating with other groups in New York City and Baltimore. The organization started its work in the Baton Rouge area following the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling and subsequent ambush on law enforcement that killed three officers and injured three others in summer 2016.

Leaders are in the process of renovating a building on Highland Road to serve as their office.

Jahwar said his team sent staff members out into Baton Rouge neighborhoods to spread the word about Sunday's forum and the organization's mission, which centers on infiltrating communities plagued with violence and changing the culture often through connecting former gang members with those struggling to extract themselves from that life.

"We can all agree that if we continue to do business how we've always done business, we're going to get the same results," said Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, speaking during the forum. "So we have to reimagine police not just here in Baton Rouge but across America."

Paul said changing the culture of "snitches get stitches" is key to reducing violence — "and guess what, that's what our community has been doing." The chief, who took office in January, cited recent crime data that shows a decreased number of homicides and an improved clearance rate among murder cases.

"We're going to finish the last six months of this year to see a reduction in crime that we've never seen before," Paul said. "We're building bridges and breaking down barriers in community police relations and (this is) what happens" as a result.

