A Baton Rouge man arrested Tuesday is accused of making his three young children help him manufacture and sell drugs.
Baton Rouge police started investigating after reports that Kevin Evans Jr.'s 10-year-old son had been shot in the hand and leg during a drug deal. Evans brought the child to the hospital for treatment but only after hiding his drugs, police alleged in an arrest warrant.
Evans' girlfriend, Meagan Toney, was also arrested and accused of helping him in the drug business. The couple lived together at the house where the shooting occurred in the 200 block of West Polk Street.
Detectives interviewed Evans' three children — ages 8, 9 and 10 — who all said that on the night of the shooting, their dad told them not to call the police because he "had to hide his dope" first, according to the arrest warrant. He later took the child to the hospital after hiding drugs, but told hospital staff the boy had injured himself, police said.
The children also described in detail their father's drug business, including a hole in the wall above the kitchen sink where he would hide cocaine and heroin, covering it with duct tape, according to police. The children told detectives about having to help their dad cook crack cocaine and cut heroin with other ingredients to maximize profits.
His daughter described a safe where Evans kept large amounts of cash and heroin, according to the warrant. She said the safe code is 2836 because when weighing drugs, there are "28 grams in an ounce and 36 ounces in a kilogram."
Police said Evans, 36, and Toney, 29, had removed the drugs from their house before officers took them into custody.
Both were booked on the following counts: second-degree cruelty to juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.