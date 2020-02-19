An Iberville parish drug investigation led to the indictment of more than 30 people accused of selling drugs in the parish and across the Baton Rouge metro area, authorities announced Wednesday.
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said investigators' findings led to the arrests of five cocaine suppliers who face federal drug distribution charges, as well as 30 others accused of state drug infractions.
Deputies had rounded up and arrested 17 out of 30 people accused of drug possession or selling marijuana, cocaine and heroin by noon Wednesday.
The Sheriff's Office has increased its focus on drug distribution in the parish amid a recent rise in methamphetamine and heroin abuse that's led to a steady increase in overdoses.
By working with federal authorities, Stassi said it allowed his detectives to target larger drug suppliers who feed a network of drugs in his parish.
"We were able to get some of the heavy hitters," he said. "I think that will send the message that just because you don't come into this parish don't mean we won't reach for you and get you."
A federal indictment describes Larry Hughes, 60, of Baton Rouge as a cocaine supplier and lists four others accused of possessing more than a pound of cocaine at the time of their arrest.
They are Eric J. Curtis, 43, of Baton Rouge; Alexander J. Brock Jr., 54, of Baton Rouge; Malcolm J. Jackson, 47, of Plaquimine; and Shaheed Thompson, 33, of Plaquemine.
Stassi said his office worked with the FBI to make those arrests in December.