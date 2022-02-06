The center of a recent “mass plague” of catalytic converter thefts from around the Baton Rouge region was a house in a gated neighborhood off Staring Lane, arrest documents say.
Neighbors on quiet Stonecraft Avenue had reported the couple who owned the house several times for suspicious activity. But then, on Thursday, they realized the scale of that activity when police raided the home and found more than 100 of the stolen parts in a shed and the back of a truck, affidavits say.
Matthew Gibson, 39, and Brooke Gibson, 34, were arrested Thursday evening after police executed a search warrant and discovered catalytic converters piled into a Ford F-150 parked in the couple’s front driveway, as well as heroin, LSD, illegal prescription drugs, MDMA, cocaine, fentanyl and crystal meth, as well as an unloaded Browning shotgun, the documents show.
Gibson, whose five-year-old son was home at the time of the raid, admitted he was addicted to heroin and told detectives he purchased the converters, which had been stolen throughout the parish by other individuals, with the intention of selling them to buyers both locally and in Texas, the affidavit said.
He explained to police that he knew the parts had been stolen because the people he bought them from had talked about stealing them, the document says. And he said he had drugs in his garage because “people would bring hi(m) the narcotics when they would sell the converters."
The raid highlighted the drastic rise in catalytic converter thefts law enforcement and car experts say have slammed cities nationwide over the last year.
Made from precious metals like platinum, rhodium and palladium, all of which have seen a dramatic rise in value over the last few years, the parts have exceptionally high market value that can range anywhere from $900 to $2,500 or more.
In Baton Rouge, police say they fielded roughly 450 reports of catalytic converter thefts in 2021. Comparative data from earlier years isn’t available because the department only began keeping track following the surge.
Because Louisiana has stricter laws about who can buy and sell catalytic converters, many of the parts cross state lines into Texas, where they can be more easily bought, melted down and resold.
Stolen converters can be bought for less than $500 each, then the extracted metals can be sold at exorbitant prices, John Chaney, operations manager of Louisiana Scrap Metal in Port Allen, told the Advocate in January.
Prior to their arrest, the Gibsons’ conspicuous activities had long been a point of contention, neighbors said.
Residents recounted often seeing strange vehicles coming and going from the couple’s house at all hours of the night, often accompanied by the sounds of loud music and tinkering from a makeshift “chop shop” Matthew Gibson had set up in a row of empty parking spots across the street.
He allegedly introduced himself to neighbors as a car mechanic, but police documents say both Gibsons were unemployed at the time of their arrest.
They were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of possession of stolen things over $25,000, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute drugs and possession of a firearm.