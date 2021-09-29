A man was shot and killed early Wednesday on South Boulevard, the latest homicide in an already violent week in Baton Rouge.

Marcus Cook, 31, was pronounced dead in the 1200 block of South Boulevard, Baton Rouge police said late Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 2:10 a.m.

No suspects or motives have been identified, police said.

The shooting marks the latest act of deadly violence amid an ongoing spike in murders across the Baton Rouge area.

Seven people have been killed within the past eight days in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to local law enforcement agencies.