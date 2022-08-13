The forgotten zone: Baton Rouge area scarred by shootings seeks safety and solutions

When gunfire shatters the muggy night, Hattie Scales jolts awake, rolls out of bed and hits the floor.
She hopes she’ll be safe there from shrieking bullets.
It’s a new ritual for the 75-year-old retiree. “That seems to be what they do these days,” she said. “Just going around, shooting up each other.”
For 20 years, she had lived in peace in her mustard-yellow bungalow ringed by lofty oaks, potted plants and kind neighbors.
That started to change in the past few years, culminating in April when a toddler was killed in his sleep by a stray bullet that crashed through his window. The drive-by shooting marked the third night in a row that shots rang out along Fairfields Avenue.
On Monday, Scales stood on her porch and said little had changed, four months later.
She fears she’ll become an accidental victim of what, for those who experience it, has come to feel like incessant gun violence in Louisiana’s capital. Shootings have spared few corners of Baton Rouge’s northern neighborhoods, a part of the city burdened by decades of poverty and disinvestment.
Fairfields, with its single-family homes, schools, churches and mural-emblazoned shops — interspersed with blighted properties and overgrown lots — is home to some of this year’s most emotionally scarring bursts of violence. There was the April drive-by that left 3-year-old Devin Page Jr. dead; a mass shooting on the other end of the neighborhood that wounded five the following month; and the slaying of 52-year-old Darnell Martin near his just last weekend.
For each violent episode that grabs headlines, residents contend with others where bullets might not connect with people but hit homes or cars. Fear comes with them.
“It’s just horrible, man,” said a neighbor across the street from the where Devin Page was killed, who declined to give his name because he fears retaliation.
“We’re like the forgotten zone over here,” he said. Bemoaning the constant gunfire, he gestured to a cluster of bullet holes in his carport that stemmed from a volley unleashed on New Year's Eve, he said.
'Good people that want to be left alone'
The shootings in Fairfields come on the heels of an unprecedented wave of violence driven by firearms in Baton Rouge and across the country, and in Louisiana’s capital it has predominantly impacted Black men. The patterns took shape early in 2020 and escalated in 2021 as the U.S. faced a rollercoaster of coronavirus cases, a fluctuating economy, a backlogged court system, strained community-police relations following George Floyd’s murder and a growing pandemic death toll.
Records suggest communities may be turning a corner in 2022: for the first time in recent years, homicides in East Baton Rouge are down from this point last year, according to records maintained by The Advocate. The newspaper tracks intentional and unjustified killings, as defined by FBI crime reporting rules.
Yet 62 homicides this year still puts 2022 on pace to end as the city-parish’s second-deadliest year on record. And statistical improvements come as little consolation to families of those who are slain — and to those like Scales, who report hearing guns being discharged in their neighborhoods with increasing regularity.
Business leaders and activists in the area are waging a grassroots movement to bring light to the problems and address their root causes: Decades-old poverty and disinvestment and the various pursuits they afford kids in the area, from drugs to guns.
“The overwhelming number of people there are good people that want to be left alone, and just live in peace,” said East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III. “It’s a small number of bad actors who cause trouble.”
Among outsiders, Fairfields is perhaps best known as the place where Baton Rouge police officers fatally shot Alton Sterling outside the Triple S Food Mart in 2016. The convenience store at the bustling intersection of Fairfields Avenue and North Foster Drive now bears a mural showing Sterling’s face.
Dadrius Lanus works each day at the offices of 100 Black Men, a group located across the street from Triple S that has called Fairfields home for 30 years. The organization brings tutoring, mentoring and other services to kids through schools and programs run in partnership with local businesses.
The group’s reach extends across the city — to children in Glen Oaks, Scotlandville, Gus Young and more. The organization chose Fairfields as its headquarters because the neighborhood is “in the middle of all the problems,” Lanus said.
“Devin died 200 yards away. Alton Sterling died 100 yards away,” said Michael Adams, the chapter’s board president.
“This is a community within itself that is a microcosm of what’s going on not only in this city but in this country,” he said.
'Roses growing through the concrete'
Lanus himself was a 100 Black Men mentee when he was a kid growing up in the nearby Glen Oaks area. Along with a basketball hoop in the backyard of his grandmother’s on Fairfields’ southern edge — now an empty lot overgrown by knee-high grass — that program was one of few things that kept him entertained and out of trouble, he recalls.
Now Lanus runs those programs for a different generation of kids.
“There are a lot of roses growing through the concrete,” he said. “Some of them just need some help.”
Though poverty in the area has remained a constant, Lanus says the pressures kids face these days would have seemed foreign to his teenage self. He’s heard of kids facing threats of gun violence at school, and firearms regularly appear on campuses; others bring weapons with them to fend off bullies.
Part of the challenge is the sheer quantity of guns circulating on the city’s streets.
Baton Rouge prosecutors and law enforcement have buckled down recently on seizing those weapons, recovering thousands of firearms in the past few years — many of them stolen from vehicles, police say.
Addressing gun violence now permeates every facet of Lanus’ work. Members of 100 Black Men went door-to-door recently polling residents on their sense of safety. At about 800 households surveyed across the city’s 70802, 70805 and 70806 ZIP codes, 57% responded “strongly disagree” when asked if they felt safe in their homes.
Through a range of programs — including a new educational program, Respect 4 Life, that incorporates a Baton Rouge-based movie about a boy who navigates tough choices — the group pushes to build an understanding of gun violence as a public health crisis, akin to the opioid epidemic or the COVID-19 pandemic.
And it tackles issues separate from violence but intertwined with the poverty that drives it, like the lack of high-speed internet in the area surrounded by neighborhoods that have it.
A vicious cycle
Some business owners in Fairfields are weary of the grinding violence, which they say deters potential customers. They describe a vicious cycle that rings true elsewhere in the city, too: Poverty begets crime, which in turn depresses economic activity.
“It’s pretty frustrating, given the tax revenue we’re bringing to the city,” said Zack Fields, owner of Big Ben Furniture, which sits directly across the street from Triple S and diagonally opposite the 100 Black Men’s office, near a liquor store and a barber shop.
The furniture store has been there since 2005. Fields says he’s never felt unsafe in the area, noting that most of the residents are focused on earning a living and staying safe. But he thinks others probably feel differently: It seems that fewer people come by to peruse the store’s wares than in years past, he said.
Scales’ three adult children call to check on her whenever a shooting in the area hits the news.
Yet she doesn’t plan on moving.
Scales loves her neighbors and appreciates the predictably cheap note on her house — something she relies on as a fixed-income retiree after a career as a counselor for people with disabilities. Echoing a sign propped against the wall near her front door, she sums up her reason simply: This is Home.