A search warrant filed last week calls for NBA YoungBoy's DNA in connection with a February incident outside a North Carolina nightclub that led police to question whether guns found inside a parked vehicle belonged to the Baton Rouge rapper.

The search warrant is the latest source of trouble for NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden. He was detained Friday in Baton Rouge and is being held behind bars while a judge considers revoking his probation in a 2017 nonfatal shooting case, which would send him to prison for 10 years.

19th Judicial District Judge Bonnie Jackson told Gaulden during his Friday court hearing that she had reason to believe he had violated the condition of his probation that forbids social media use. She said a video posted online appears to show Gaulden "talking trash and smack" after a shootout in Miami earlier this month that left his girlfriend injured and another bystander dead.

Gaulden was in Miami to perform at a music festival and the shooting occurred outside his hotel when unknown gunmen opened fire on the rapper's SUV. Members of Gaulden's entourage returned fire, resulting in the bystander's death.

The new search warrant was filed in 19th Judicial District Court, but it orders the DNA sample to be sent investigators in North Carolina so they can see if it matches the DNA evidence that was gathered at the scene.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said the search warrant was filed recently because Gaulden was expected to arrive in Baton Rouge for his probation review last week.