Authorities arrested as least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Ingrid Butler, 43, 12725 Delores Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Tremaine Harris, 31, 2388 Yazoo St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, disobeying a red light, child restraint required.