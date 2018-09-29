Before the kickoff of Southern University's homecoming football game Saturday afternoon, alumni, students and local advocates gathered outside A.W. Mumford Stadium to remember the life lost to gun violence the day before, just yards from the football arena.
They called for a change to the tragic narrative that cost yet another young man his life.
"A lot of students are really hurt by it," said Kourtney Dillon, a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., at Southern University, which helped organize the vigil for LSU basketball player Wayde Sims, who was killed just off Southern's campus early Friday.
"It was supposed to be a very happy weekend that ended very tragically, so we’re doing everything in our power to make sure it doesn’t happen anymore."
Dillon and fellow organizers from the 771 Alliance of Southern University, a social justice student group, and Moms Demand Action Louisiana, which advocates for the end of gun violence, handed out 96 flowers to those at the vigil to represent the number of lives taken from gun violence every day in America.
“We take today to recognize that this loss is not just an isolated incident, but a result of all the systems and reasons and circumstances, too many to detail right now, that lead to tragic moments like these," said Angelle Bradford, co-chapter leader of Moms Demand Action Louisiana. "Today ... is about the victims and survivors of gun violence, about the public health crisis that is gun violence."
Sims, 20, was killed during a fistfight outside a fraternity party just off Southern University’s campus about 12:30 a.m. Friday, Baton Rouge police have said. By Saturday morning, investigators had arrested 20-year-old Dyteon Simpson, of Baker, in the killing. Sims was a Baton Rouge local, a standout basketball player at University High who was about to enter his third season on the LSU team.
While mourning the loss of Sims, Bradford and other advocates noted that this shooting was one of many that plague the streets of Baton Rouge, from Southern to LSU and in between the capital city's two universities.
"It’s a Baton Rouge problem, not just a Southern problem," said Ashley Age, a member of the 771 Alliance.
Southern Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Kimberly Scott said they are working with LSU leaders to collaborate on ways to tackle the issue of ending violence in a more comprehensive fashion.
“The LSU SGA president and our SGA president have agreed to work together in a partnership to start a stop the violence campaign," Scott said. “We’re trying to do everything to teach our students how to be advocates for anti-gun violence."
LSU student body president Stewart Lockett also attended the vigil to honor and remember Sims, who was a well-loved figure on their campus and in the entire Baton Rouge community.
“I don’t think anyone could ever be ready to address (the issue of gun violence), but this issue has now touched our campus directly, so I feel like its something we’re inevitably going to face and have conversations about," said Rachel Campbell, LSU student body vice president, who also attended the vigil.
Across the city in Tiger Stadium as the LSU football team prepared to take on Ole Miss Saturday evening, a large, smiling photo of Sims graced the video boards within the stadium: "Wayde Sims 1997-2018."
Sims' funeral will be held Saturday at Healing Place Church, according to his death notice from Church Funeral Services.
“Those of us doing the day to day work of gun violence prevention envision an American life, a black life, not pervasive with gun violence. How beautiful would that be?" asked Caleb Holmes, the president of 771 Alliance at Southern University.
"What does a life look like where Wayde Sims is still here and all of our family and friends were not killed by gun violence? Dare to imagine and then act upon our capacity to create a better and safer life for our children and community.”