A resident shot and killed an armed person during a home invasion near Clinton on Wednesday, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Someone broke into a home on the 5800 block of Winchester Lane around 7:21 a.m, deputies said. A resident shot and killed the intruder.
Two others who allegedly took part in the invasion were arrested. Johnathon Barker of Clinton was booked into East Feliciana Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder, principal to aggravated burglary and principal to aggravated kidnapping. Though Barker isn't accused of directly killing anyone, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said his participation in the burglary led to the death.
Jennifer Bond of Ethel was booked into the same prison on one count of accessory after the fact.
Travis said his office is not naming the person who was killed until the parish's coroner identifies them and the family is notified.
The investigation remains ongoing.