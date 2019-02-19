The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of North 40th Street on Wednesday.
Derrick Smith, 16, of the 7200 block of Exchange Place, died Saturday from his injuries sustained during the shooting, according to BRPD.
Police say it is believed he was shot multiple times while riding his bicycle.
No additional information is available at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.